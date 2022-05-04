Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (agg. 2-5): Reds Player Ratings as Jurgen Klopp unleashes Luis Diaz to sink the Yellow Submarine | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 

Liverpool defeated Villarreal 3-2 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final to progress to the final, winning 5-2 on aggregate.

It was a similar story compared to the previous game. The Reds found it hard to break down the Yellow Submarine in the first leg at Anfield. Like tonight, it took them nearly an hour to get on the scoresheet due to heroic performances from Villarreal's defenders and goalkeeper. However, Liverpool won the contest 2-0 and carried a comfortable lead to Spain.

Villarreal started the game with a bang, channeling the stadium's energy into their play. They arrived in Liverpool's box after Pervis Estupinian played an exquisite ball in from the left flank. After a ricochet, it fell to Etienne Capoue, who bundled it towards Boulaye Dia to make it 1-0 in the third minute.

The hosts continued to press high up the pitch in an attempt to thwart Liverpool's advances. Both sides put in some strong tackles and had a few chances as the game progressed. Gerard Moreno's presence clearly provided a boost for Villarreal, who looked much smoother in attack with him in the side.

Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold looked off-color on defense as they misplaced a few passes and were often caught out of position. The latter could have done better to deter Francis Coquelin from heading the hosts into a 2-0 lead just before half-time. Capoue provided his second assist of the night with a lovely cross with his left foot.

Liverpool went into the break 2-0 down, with the tie all-square at 2-2 on aggregate.

Villarreal looked lethargic as the sides came out after the restart. They allowed Liverpool to keep more relaxed possession of the ball and build attacks slowly. Luis Diaz's introduction spurred the Reds on as they looked threatening.

Much like the first leg, the visitors took an hour before they got on the scoresheet. Mohamed Salah played the ball to Fabinho, who unleashed a shot goalwards. The ball went through goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli's legs and into the goal to make it 2-1. He should have really done better to parry the ball away.

Liverpool scored again soon after, as Trent Alexander-Arnold made up for his blunder in the first half. He played a sublime cross towards Diaz, who applied the finish to make it 2-2. His introduction reinvigorated the Reds and helped them restore the lead they brought to Villarreal. Soon after the goal, Unai Emery withdrew his side's talismen Coquelin and Moreno.

Squawka @Squawka Luis Díaz's game by numbers vs. Villarreal:



45 minutes

100% take-ons completed

90% pass accuracy

4 touches in the opp. box

4 take-ons completed (=most)

4 shots (most)

3 x possession won

1 goal



GAME. CHANGER. Luis Díaz's game by numbers vs. Villarreal:45 minutes100% take-ons completed90% pass accuracy4 touches in the opp. box4 take-ons completed (=most)4 shots (most)3 x possession won1 goalGAME. CHANGER. https://t.co/q4sNY0FJ4x

The Merseysiders put the result well and truly beyond doubt after they added a third goal in the 74th minute. Naby Keita played the ball forward for a sprinting Sadio Mane to latch onto. Rulli committed himself and came nearly 30 yards off his line to deal with the ball, but the Senegalese did enough to put him off. Mane then slotted home into an empty net to make it 3-2 to the Reds.

Villarreal's hero on the night then turned villain. Etienne Capoue received his second yellow card on the night and was given his marching orders late in the game.

The hosts looked visibly frustrated as multiple players were booked. The full-time whistle was timely as it stopped the game from getting too ugly. Liverpool won 5-2 on aggregate to end Villarreal's incredible run in the UCL.

That said, let's take a look at the Reds' player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Alisson - 5.5/10

Alisson conceded two goals in the first half, which nearly gave his side a major disadvantage. He did not make any saves either.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

Alexander-Arnold looked sharp and creative in attack, playing some good passes into key areas when he ventured forward. However, he did not react at all when Capoue played the ball into the box from which Coquelin scored. The Englishman made up for it in the second half with a pin-point assist for Diaz to score.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

Konate looked nervy at the back from the start. He seemed to lack effective communication with his teammates as they allowed Villarreal to run at them too many times.

Virgil Van Dijk - 6.5/10

Van Dijk made a shaky start to the game and was caught out of position a few times. He also committed a few early fouls in the game.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

The Scotsman had a quiet afternoon as he put in a routine shift at left-back for Liverpool.

Naby Keita - 7/10

Keita had a decent game overall. He played one key pass and provided an assist for Mane to score Liverpool's third.

Fabinho - 7/10

The Brazilian misplaced a few passes and was caught out of position on multiple occasions. However, he made up for that by scoring to make it 3-2 to Liverpool on aggregate. The goal was his first in the competition for Liverpool.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Fabinho scores his first Champions League goal for Liverpool!



#UCL Fabinho scores his first Champions League goal for Liverpool! 🇧🇷 Fabinho scores his first Champions League goal for Liverpool!#UCL https://t.co/aVQTEx2IXC

Thiago Alcantara - 6.5/10

Thiago had an average outing as his side progressed to the final. He won five of his seven duels and played four accurate passes in eight attempts.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

Salah looked lively in attack and had a great game. He attempted one shot on target, and the other one was off target. He won six of his 10 duels and completed two dribbles.

Sadio Mane - 8/10

Mane had an incredible outing. He took one shot on target and scored from it. He also completed all four of his attempted dribbles and won 14 of his 21 duels.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Jota was favored over Diaz for this game. However, he could not impose himself on the proceedings and looked unusually out of sorts in attack. He was subbed off at half-time.

Substitutes

Luis Diaz - 7.5/10

The Colombian came on and completely changed the complexion of the game. He scored one goal, completed four dribbles and won four of his five ground duels.

James Milner, Curtis Jones, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson - N/A

They all came on as late-game substitutes when the tie was already in their favor at 5-2 on aggregate. They played very few minutes to warrant a rating.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh