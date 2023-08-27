Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona: Barca Player Ratings as Blaugrana complete comeback after squandering lead | La Liga 2023-24

Barcelona ran out winners in an entertaining affair and beat Villarreal 4-3 in La Liga on Sunday, August 27.

Villarreal made a solitary change to the side that beat Mallorca last week. Etienne Capoue took the place of new signing Ben Brereton Diaz as manager Quique Setien opted for a change in formation.

Barcelona, on the other hand, received bad news earlier this week with star midfielder Pedri suffering an injury. Youngster Lamine Yamal kept his place in the team with Raphinha still suspended.

The first half was an end-to-end affair with both sides looking to attack freely. Villarreal thought they had the lead early in the game when Alexander Sorloth slotted home coolly, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The Yellow Submarine continued to create chances but it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play. Yamal collected the ball from a cleared corner and was able to find Gavi at the back post, who nodded home.

The hosts then suffered a double blow, with Robert Lewandowski combining well with Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman ended up finishing the well-worked move to make it 2-0 for Barcelona

Villarreal's sustained pressure eventually reaped benefits when they pulled one back in the 26th minute. Juan Foyth unleashed a powerful header beyond ter Stegen to half the deficit.

The hosts continued to create chances and soon after equalised, with Sorloth getting an easy tap-in from a cross from the left.

Villarreal completed the comeback early in the second half when Alfonso Pedraza once again showed his threat down the left. He set up Alex Baena who unleashed a brilliant first-time effort beyond ter Stegen.

Barcelona were then close to equalising when Yamal's shot hit the post. However, they did not have to wait longer, as substitute Ferran Torres had his shot blocked before calmly scoring the rebound.

There was a further twist in the tale as just minutes later, Robert Lewandowski finally scored his first goal of the campaign. It was Yamal once again, whose brilliant run and subsequent shot hit the post, but the Poland international was there to knock in the rebound.

Both sides had chances late in the game to add to the scoreline but it was Barcelona who eventually took home all three points.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

The German pulled off a few good saves during the hosts' sustained run of dominance but could not do much to prevent letting three goals in.

Sergi Roberto - 5.5/10

It was a mediocre outing defensively from Sergi Roberto. Villarreal created great chances down the left and the club captain was ineffective at times.

Jules Kounde - 6/10

A tough outing for the center back who could not do much against the hosts' potent attack.

Andreas Christensen - 5/10

Christensen was poor defensively in the first half as Villarreal were able to generate chance after chance. He was pulled off at half-time for Eric Garcia.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

A great outing for Alonso down Barcelona's left-hand flank. The 32-year-old was full of energy, making key contributions in both phases of the game.

Oriol Romeu - 6.5/10

A solid outing in the center of the park for the new signing.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

The German was well involved in the attacking phase but was unable to notch a goal or an assist.

Frenkie de Jong - 8/10

De Jong had a great game as one of Xavi's midfield three. The Dutchman combined well with the front three, scoring the team's second on the night. He finished with five key passes, three completed dribbles and three accurate long balls.

Lamine Yamal - 8/10

The youngster looks to be a massive revelation for Barcelona. Starting his second consecutive game in attack, he staked a claim to be a regular starter. He was a constant threat down the right and was unlucky to score, hitting the post twice.

Robert Lewandowski - 7.5/10

Lewandowski finally opened his tally for the season after two mediocre outings against Getafe and Cadiz. He played well as the focal point of the attack and scored the goal that gave them the lead once again.

Gavi - 7/10

The tireless youngster had a good game on the left flank for Barcelona. He opened the scoring after a phase of continued pressure from the hosts and was an active threat for the visitors.

Substitutes

Ferran Torres - 7.5/10

Torres continues to play the role of super sub well for Barcelona. Like he did last week against Getafe, he came off the bench and scored; his goal being the equaliser after the Blaugrana went down 3-2.

Eric Garcia - 6/10

The Spaniard replaced Christensen, who had a tough first half, and was decent alongside Kounde.

Ansu Fati - 5.5/10

The youngster's performance off the bench on the night was poor. With the Yellow Submarine keen on going forward to find an equaliser, Fati found himself in good positions to put the result to bed. However, he was wasteful in front of goal.

Fermin Lopez - N/A

The youngster came on late for his league debut and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.