Alongside his brace during the Yellow Submarine's 3-2 win over Real Madrid on Saturday, April 9, Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze also equalled a landmark set by Lionel Messi in 2017.

Chukwueze became the first player since Lionel Messi in 2017 to complete seven dribbles in a La Liga match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Opta. The Nigerian forward completed seven out of his eight attempted dribbles on Saturday, while Messi needed 11 attempts to complete seven dribbles in April 2017.

Chukwueze's dribbling was nothing short of masterful as he weaved his way past Madrid's defenders with ease. His technique and timing were impeccable, and his speed saw Los Blancos defenders scrambling to catch up.

The 23-year-old scored two brilliant goals as well, guiding his side to an unlikely victory at the home of the defending champions.

Lionel Messi has certainly had countless memorable performances against Real Madrid over the years, but Chukwueze proved that he can also shine on the biggest stage.

While Real Madrid may still be reeling after the shock defeat, they won't be too pleased with the news of a potential return for Barca talisman Messi. The 35-year-old Barcelona legend is set to become a free agent in June when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires, and there are rumors that he may return to La Liga.

Barcelona fans chant Lionel Messi's name during Real Madrid clash

Barcelona supporters displayed their unrelenting desire to see Lionel Messi return to the Camp Nou during the Blaugrana's Copa del Rey semi-final clash with arch-rivals Real Madrid.

However, the match ended in a deflating 4-0 defeat for Barca courtesy of a brilliant Karim Benzema hat-trick and one goal from Vinicius Jr.

The tearful farewell of the Argentine maestro from the Catalan club in 2021 was an unfortunate outcome of the club's dire financial circumstances. However, with the upcoming expiration of his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Barca's supporters have renewed their hopes of Messi's return.

The sentiment was made abundantly clear as chants of "Messi, Messi" rang out inside the Camp Nou during the 10th minute of the Madrid game, according to the Mirror. Fans paid homage to the legendary No.10 jersey worn by Messi during his long tenure with the Catalonian giants.

