Villarreal vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022

Villarreal will entertain Almeria at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in La Liga action on Sunday (October 23).

The hosts suffered a second defeat in three games, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona. After opening the season with three wins in their first four games, Villarreal have just one win in their next six.

Almeria, meanwhile, picked up their second win in three games, overcoming fellow promoted team Girona 3-2 at home. They're now 13th in the standings. El Bilal Toure has scored in the last three league games and will look to continue that run.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery will hope to steer his side to winning ways and will fancy his chances against Almeria.

Villarreal vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 20 times across competitions. Villarreal have dominated proceedings against the visitors, leading 9-3 in wins, while eight games have ended in draws.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last ten games against Almeria, winning six.

The hosts are unbeaten at home across competitions against Almeria, winning the last five and keeping clean sheets as well.

Villarreal are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 La Liga games at home.

The hosts have scored at least twice in five of their last six games against Almeria across competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Almeria's last four league games.

Almeria are winless on their travels this season, losing their last four. They have scored just two goals away this term and have not scored in three of their five.

Villarreal vs Almeria Prediction

The Yellow Submarine are unbeaten in their three home games in the league this season, keeping two clean sheets. They have scored seven goals while conceding just one and are strong favourites here.

Almeriensistas, meanwhile, have scored in their last three league games. However, they have not won at Villarreal and could leave empty-handed.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Almeria

Villarreal vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Adrian Embarba to score or assist any time - Yes

