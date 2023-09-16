Villarreal vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023

Seeking their first win of the season, Almeria travel to the Estadi de la Ceràmica to face Villarreal in round five of La Liga on Sunday (September 17).

The Yellow Submarine head into the weekend unbeaten in 12 games against the visitors. Villarreal, though, were left empty handed once again, as they fell to a 3-1 loss to Cadiz just before the international break.

Pacheta’s side have lost three of their opening four games, with a 1-0 win over Mallorca on August 18 being the exception. Villarreal return home, where they're on a three-gamewinless run, losing twice since a 2-0 win over Cadiz in May.

Meanwhile, Almeria failed to get their season up and running, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat against Celta Vigo last time out.

Vicente Moreno’s men are winless in four games, losing three. With just one point from a possible 12, Almeria are in the penultimate position in the points table, only above last-placed Sevilla.

Villarreal vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 19 meetings, Villarreal boast a superior record in the fixture.

Almeria have picked up four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared six times.

Villarreal are on a three-game winning streak against Moreno’s men and are unbeaten in 12 meetings, claiming eight wins since a 4-2 loss in May 2010.

Almeria are winless in seven La Liga games, losing four, since a 3-0 win over Mallorca on May 20.

Villarreal are winless in five of their last six competitive games since May, losing four.

Villarreal vs Almeria Prediction

Both teams have not had it easy this season and will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. The Yellow Submarine have enjoyed the better fortunes in this fixture and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Almeria

Villarreal vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Villarreal’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of Villarreal's last five games.)