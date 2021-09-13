Villarreal vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week with an important group match as Villarreal take on Atalanta at the El Madrigal Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have improved over the past year and will want to win this game.

Villarreal edged Manchester United to a UEFA Europa League victory last season and will be intent on making their mark in Europe's premier competition. The Yellow Submarines have had their fair share of problems this season and will need to work hard against a strong opponent.

Atalanta suffered a shock defeat against Fiorentina over the weekend and also have a point to prove in this fixture. La Dea have been effervescent under Gian Piero Gasperini and will want to take Europe by storm this year.

Villarreal vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Villarreal have never played an official match against Atalanta and will have to adapt to a new opponent this week. Gasperini's charges employ a unique approach to the game and will want to take the Spaniards by surprise on Tuesday.

Atalanta have experienced slumps in recent months and cannot afford to take Villarreal lightly this week. Both sides have a point to prove in the UEFA Champions League and could potentially become dark horses this year.

Villarreal form guide: L-D-D-D-L

Atalanta form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Villarreal vs Atalanta Team News

Villarreal need to be at their best

Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Gerard Moreno is also carrying a knock but should be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Samuel Chukwueze

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta have a point to prove

Atalanta

Hans Hateboer and Luis Muriel are injured and will be unable to play a part against Villarreal this week. Atalanta have a strong squad and will need to field their best team in this match.

Injured: Hans Hateboer, Luis Muriel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Pervis Estupinan, Aissa Mandi, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Alberto Moreno, Yeremi Pino; Boulaye Dia, Gerard Moreno

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi; Robin Gosens, Joakim Maehle, Remo Freuler, Mario Pasalic; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Villarreal vs Atalanta Prediction

Villarreal have been impressive over the past year but are yet to win a league game this season. Unai Emery has plenty of quality at his disposal but will need to make his unit click on Tuesday.

Atalanta have also been underwhelming in the Serie A this season and cannot afford similar performances in the UEFA Champions League. Both teams have problems to solve this month and are likely to play out a draw on Tuesday.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi