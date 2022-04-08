Villarreal vs Athletic Club Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th April 2022

Fresh off the back of a thrilling Champions League victory over Bayern Munich, Villarreal take on Athletic Club in round 31 of La Liga on Saturday.

The visitors head into the game unbeaten in each of the last six meetings between the sides since 2018 and will look to keep this fine run going.

Villarreal picked up one of the shock results in the Champions League as they stunned German champions Bayern Munich with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday.

They have now turned their attention to La Liga, where they have lost their last two outings, falling to defeats against Cadiz and Levante respectively.

With 45 points from 30 games, Villarreal are currently seventh in the La Liga standings, one point and one place above Saturday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Athletic Club returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out a dogged Elche side 2-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Real Betis on March 13 before holding out for a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw with 10-man Getafe.

Athletic Club head into Saturday’s game winless in each of their last four away games and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Villarreal vs Athletic Club Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Villarreal head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Athletic Club have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 different occasions.

Athletic Club are unbeaten in each of the last six meetings between the sides, dating back to a 3-0 loss in 2018.

Villarreal are unbeaten in each of their last 10 home games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and three draws since November’s 3-1 loss against Barcelona.

Athletic Club, meanwhile, have lost each of their most recent four away games, conceding nine goals and scoring just three in that time.

Villarreal vs Athletic Club Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Bayern Munich, Villarreal will head into Saturday’s game with sky-high confidence as they look to end their winless run against the visitors. Athletic Club have lost each of their last four away games and we predict this trend will continue with the hosts coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Athletic Club

Villarreal vs Athletic Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in all but one of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Villarreal have conceded just twice in their last six home games, while Athletic Club have failed to score in three consecutive away games)

Edited by Peter P