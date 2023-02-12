Villarreal vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Preview

Villarreal are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Elche last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional on the domestic front this season. The Catalan giants eased past Sevilla by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Villarreal and have won 29 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's eight victories.

Villarreal won only three consecutive matches against Barcelona between 2007 and 2008 but have won only one of the last 27 matches played between the two teams in La Liga.

Barcelona have taken something away from each of their last 13 away games against Villarreal and have won their last three such matches against the Yellow Submarines.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 10 matches away from home against teams from Valencia and have won nine of these games.

Villarreal have lost their last two matches in La Liga and have not lost three games in the competition since March 2020.

Barcelona have won their last seven games in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in five of these games.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have stepped up to the plate under Xavi and are currently the favorites to win the La Liga title this season. The likes of Pedri and Gavi have transformed the Blaugrana's campaign and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Villarreal can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona

Villarreal vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

