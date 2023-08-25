Villarreal vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio de Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Preview

Villarreal are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Yellow Submarines edged Mallorca to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Catalan outfit eased past Cadiz by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Villarreal and have won 20 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's eight victories.

After a run of three consecutive victories on the trot against Barcelona in La Liga between 2007 and 2008, Villarreal have won only one of their last 28 such matches in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 matches away from home against Villarreal in La Liga and have won each of their last four such games in the competition.

Villarreal have lost 28 matches against Barcelona in their La Liga history - more than they have suffered against any other opponent in the competition.

Villarreal are winless in their last two matches at home in La Liga and could endure a streak of three such consecutive results in the competition since February 2021.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona are in the midst of an injury crisis at the moment and will have to do without the likes of Ronald Araujo and Pedri this month. Ansu Fati and Lamine Yamal have already shown flashes of brilliance this season and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Villarreal have not been at their best this season and will be up against a formidable opponent in this match. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona

Villarreal vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansu Fati to score - Yes