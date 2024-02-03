Villarreal vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Fresh off the back of picking up their first win of the year, Villarreal play host to Cadiz at the Estadio de la Ceramica in round 23 of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s side head into the weekend without a win in their last 11 matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Villarreal turned in a performance of the highest quality last Saturday when they picked up a thrilling 5-3 victory over Barcelona at the Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Prior to that, Marcelino’s men were on a four-game winless run across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing three, including a shock penalty-shootout loss against Unionistas in the Copa del Rey on January 8.

With 23 points from 22 matches, Villarreal are currently 14th in the La Liga table but could move level with 11th-placed Alaves with all three points this weekend.

Cadiz, on the other hand, failed to move out of the relegation zone as they played out a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao last Sunday.

Pellegrino’s side have now gone 11 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing five and claiming six draws since a 2-0 victory over Sanluqueño on November 16.

With 16 points from 22 games, Cadiz are currently 18th in the league table, one point behind 17th-placed Celta Vigo just outside the drop zone.

Villarreal vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Villarreal hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cadiz have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Pellegrino’s men have failed to win their last five visits to the Estadio de la Ceramica, losing three and claiming two draws since February 2006.

Villarreal have won just one of their last four La Liga games while losing twice and claiming one draw since the turn of the year.

Cadiz are one of just three sides yet to taste victory away from home in the league, losing seven and picking up four draws in their 11 games on the road so far.

Villarreal vs Cadiz Prediction

Buoyed by their stunning victory over Barcelona, Villarreal will head into the weekend with renewed confidence. Marcelino’s men take on a Cadiz side who have struggled for results on the road and we expect the Yellow Submarine to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Cadiz

Villarreal vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Cadiz’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two sides)

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here