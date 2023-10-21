Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Basque outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Las Palmas in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Deportivo Alaves have an excellent recent record against Villarreal and have won 10 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's paltry one victory.

After a run of three victories on the trot against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, Villarreal have lost two of their last three such matches in the competition.

After a run of three consecutive home defeats, Villarreal have won each of their last three such matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and have never secured a four-game streak of this nature in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves have lost each of their last four games away from home against teams from the region of Valencia in La Liga and have conceded at least three goals in each of these four games.

Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Villarreal have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season. Gerard Moreno found the back of the net against Las Palmas this month and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Deportivo Alaves can pack a punch on their day but will face a formidable test in this match. Villarreal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes