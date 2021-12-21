Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Villarreal take on Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.
Deportivo Alaves are in 18th place in the La Liga standings and could face a relegation battle in the coming months. The Basque outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this fixture.
Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and will need to step up to the plate this month. The Yellow Submarines eased past Real Sociedad by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.
Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head
Deportivo Alaves have a slight edge over Villarreal and have won six out of 16 matches played between the two teams. Villarreal have managed five victories against the Basques and will look to level the scales on Tuesday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Deportivo Alaves. Villarreal were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.
Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-L-D
Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-D
Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Team News
Villarreal
Juan Foyth, Boulaye Dia, and Raul Albiol have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection. Sergio Asenjo, Francis Coquelin, and Serge Aurier are struggling with their fitness, however, and are unlikely to be risked in this match.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Sergio Asenjo, Francis Coquelin, Serge Aurier
Suspended: None
Deportivo Alaves
Ruben Duarte served his suspension against Granada and will be available for selection. Ximo Navarro is struggling with his fitness and will not feature in this game.
Injured: Ximo Navarro
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI
Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Arnaut Danjuma, Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno
Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria; Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons; Joselu
Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction
Villarreal have endured a poor campaign under Unai Emery so far but have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks. The likes of Gerard Moreno and Yeremi Pino can be lethal on their day and will want to make a mark in this fixture.
Deportivo Alaves have their work cut out for this season and could face a relegation battle in the coming months. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Deportivo Alaves