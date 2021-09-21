Villarreal vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

In a battle between two low-scoring teams, Villarreal host Elche at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Wednesday in La Liga.

The Yellow Submarine are still looking for their first win of the season, having drawn all four of their games so far.

Only six teams have had such a record at this stage of the competition before, with the last one being Celta Vigo in the 1998-99 season.

What's also worrying for Unai Emery is that his team have only scored twice in the process, both coming against Atletico Madrid.

Only the bottom two sides, Getafe and Alaves, have scored fewer (one each).

Elche, who managed to escape relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, haven't covered themselves in much glory either.

With just a single victory from five games, Los Franjiverdes are sitting in 12th place, three above Villarreal with just two points more.

Villarreal vs Elche Head-To-Head

Since Villarreal's promotion to La Liga in 2013, there have been 11 clashes between the sides.

The Yellow Submarine have won thrice and lost only twice, as a total of six games have ended in draws.

Villarreal Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-D

Elche Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-D

Villarreal vs Elche Team News

Villarreal

Gerard Moreno was unavailable for the weekend's clash with Mallorca with a muscle problem that might keep him out of Wednesday's fixture too.

However, manager Unai Emery will be bolstered by the return of Samuel Chukwueze and Dani Raba, who also missed Sunday's draw.

Alberto Moreno is gunning for a start after coming off the bench in their last game.

Injury: Gerard Moreno

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Elche

Los Franjiverdes will continue to be without Lucas Boye and Jony Alamo, who also missed their draw against Levante at the weekend.

Pedro Bigas is a long-term absentee who's set to miss a large chunk of the season.

Injured: Lucas Boye, Jony Alamo, Pedro Bigas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Villarreal vs Elche Predicted XI

Villarreal (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Manuel Trigueros; Arnau Danjuma, Moi Gomez, Boulaye Dia.

Elche (5-3-2): Kiko Casilla; Helibelton Palacios, Enzo Roco, Gonzalo Verdu, Diego Gonzalez, Johan Mojica; Raul Guti, Javier Pastore, Tete Morente; Lucas Perez, Dario Benedetto.

Villarreal vs Elche Prediction

Villarreal and Elche are two of the lowest scoring teams in La Liga right now.

The Yellow Submarine sure have some good attacking options, but without Gerard Moreno, they've been toothless.

With neither in a particularly good run of form, we expect this game to end in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Villarreal 0-0 Elche

