Villarreal vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting tips | 27th February 2022

Villarreal host Espanyol at the Estadio de la Cerámica in La Liga action on Sunday as they hope to extend their unbeaten run in the Spanish top-flight to five games.

Espanyol are winless across all competitions in 2022, which has seen them drop to 14th place in the league standings. Villarreal have enjoyed a solid run in their recent outings. They played out a goalless draw against Real Madrid a fortnight ago, while they secured an emphatic 4-1 win at Granada in their previous league outing.

They held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in their Champions League first-leg round of 16 fixture on Tuesday. Espanyol held Sevilla to a 1-1 draw last Sunday as their search for a first win this year continues.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the 47 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, the hosts lead 15-11 in wins while 21 games have ended in draws.

Only Athletic Bilbao (9) and Cadiz (10) have played more draws than Villarreal (10) in La Liga this season.

Villarreal have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 3 home matches against the visiting side across competitions.

Espanyol are the only Spanish top-flight team, alongside Granada without a win in 2022. Valencia and Rayo Vallecano are also without a win in La Liga this year but had recorded wins in Copa del Rey knockout stage fixtures.

Villarreal have scored the most goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half this term (12). On the flip-side, the visiting side have conceded more goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half than any other team.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Prediction

The hosts have enjoyed a great run of form in their recent league fixtures, having suffered just one loss in their last 10 league games. Periquitos have just two wins in their last 10 league outings. El Submarino Amarillo have just two losses in their home games this season, failing to score in just two of their 13 games.

Despite their winless run, Espanyol have scored in each of their league games since their 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano, so they are expected to score here as well. The hosts have the fourth-best attacking and defensive record in the league and have the upper hand here.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Espanyol.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal (Villarreal are undefeated in their last seven home games across all competitions)

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Villarreal have scored at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 10 league games; Espanyol have scored in their last nine league games)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Espanyol's last 4 away games)

