Villarreal vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Villarreal invite Espanyol to the Estadio de la Ceramica in La Liga on Sunday. The hosts are sixth in the standings with 52 points, two fewer than fifth-placed Real Betis, while Espanyol are 13th with 39 points, the same as 12th-placed Getafe.

Villarreal saw their unbeaten streak end after four games on Wednesday with a 3-0 loss at Celta Vigo, failing to score for the second time in four games.

Espanyol, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten streak in La Liga to five games on Tuesday with a 1-1 draw at Valencia. Javi Puado scored his 11th league goal of the campaign in the 40th minute before Javi Guerra pulled Valencia level 17 minutes later.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 53 times across competitions, with Villarreal leading 20-12.

Villarreal secured a league double last season and extended their winning streak against Espanyol to four games with a 2-1 comeback win in the reverse fixture in September.

Villarreal have outscored Espanyol 55-35 in 32 league games this season.

Espanyol have won three of their last five away games and kept clean sheets in the wins.

Villarreal are winless in four home games, losing one.

Espanyol have lost two of their 14 league games in 2025, with both defeats coming away from home.

Villarreal have scored 55 goals in 32 league games this season, with only the top three teams scoring more.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Prediction

Villarreal have won one of their last four league games, with that triumph coming away from home, at Real Betis earlier this month. They have won their last two home meetings against Espanyol, scoring nine times.

Alex Baena and Gerard Moreno face a race against time to prove their fitness. Eric Bailly was sent off earlier this week and is suspended. Ayoze Pérez came off the bench against Celta and should return to the starting XI.

Espanyol, meanwhile, are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning three. They have lost one of their last five away games, scoring nine times. They have won one of their last eight meetings against Villarreal, with that triumph coming away from home in 2020.

José Gragera and Brian Oliván remain the two absentees for Espanyol. While Villarreal have been the dominant side in recent meetings in the fixture, Espanyol have enjoyed good form in away games and should do enough to force a draw.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Espanyol

Villarreal vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

