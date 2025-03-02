Villarreal vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2025

Villarreal and Espanyol will conclude proceedings in La Liga matchday 26 when they square off on Monday. The game will be played at Estadio de la Ceramica.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Rayo Vallecano last weekend. The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Jorge de Frutos was sent off in the 42nd minute and Ayoze Perez made them pay by scoring the match-winner in the 66th minute.

Espanyol, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away win over Alaves in a relegation six-pointer. Fernando Calero stepped off the bench in the second half and broke the deadlock with four minutes left on the clock.

The victory saw the Catalans climb to 15th spot in the standings, having garnered 27 points from 25 games. Villarreal are fifth on 44 points.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have 19 wins from the last 51 head-to-head games. Espanyol were victorious on 11 occasions while 21 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Villarreal claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last six league games (four wins).

Four of Espanyol's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Villarreal have kept just three clean sheets in the league, a joint-low in the division.

Espanyol have won just one of 12 away league games this season (nine losses).

Villarreal vs Espanyol Prediction

Villarreal missed out on European qualification for the first time since 2019 last season. However, the Yellow Submarines have course-corrected and are all-but guaranteed to compete on the continent next season. They are just one point behind fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao and a win would see them close the gap to one.

Espanyol boosted their survival hopes with their victory last time out. Incidentally, that was the Parakeets' first win on their travels this season but Manolo Gonzalez's side have lost each of the last four head-to-head games.

Both sides have found the back of the net in 19 of Villarreal's 25 league games this season - the most in La Liga. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Espanyol

Villarreal vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Villarreal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Villarreal to score over 1.5 goals

