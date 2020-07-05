Villarreal vs FC Barcelona: 3 things to watch out for | La Liga 2019/20

Barcelona make a daunting trip to Villarreal in another potential banana skin

All eyes will be on Barcelona's attacking trio of Leo Messi, Suarez and Anotine Griezmann

Barca take on Villarreal in a game of huge implications

Barcelona travel south to take on Villarreal at the daunting Ceramica stadium on Saturday. Trailing arch-rivals Real Madrid by four points, the Catalans have stuttered in the title race recently, drawing thrice in the last four games.

Now, they're up against the Yellow Submarine side who've been really strong at home and also in contention to finish inside the top-four.

There's plenty at stake here, and on paper at least, this clash promises to be a cracker. Also, don't forget, this very fixture ended 4-4 last season!

Here are 3 things to watch out for:

Can giant-killing Villarreal strike again at the Ceramica?

Villarreal is one of the most improved sides in La Liga this season. From finishing 14th last year to contending for Champions League spots again, the Yellow Submarine has well and truly turned it around, thanks in no small part to an amazing run of form at home. Javier Calleja's side have made Estadio de la Ceramica into a formidable fortress, and Barcelona need to be wary.

Just over a year ago.



Villarreal 4-4 Barcelona. Chukwueze with a goal and an assist.



Barca didn't know what hit them.pic.twitter.com/rgzdZgCem8 — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) April 8, 2020

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Getafe, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, and Granada - teams which currently constitute the top 10 positions in the table - have all dropped points here this season. You read that right. Not a single one of these sides were able to board the bus back home from Villarreal with all three points, which really means something. And also given Barcelona's terrible record away from home this season - they've won only six times on the road out of 16! - the writing appears to be on the wall.

Advertisement

Barcelona forwards must step up to the plate

Ever since LaLiga reconvened, Barcelona have scored only 11 times in six games (Real Madrid have 12, Atletico with 15), of which the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, and Antoine Griezmann have accrued seven. Now take the captain out of the equation, and the figure comes down to just four - a pittance, frankly.

In our first clash with @VillarrealCF this season, it only took @AntoGriezmann SIX minutes to find the net! #VillarrealBarça pic.twitter.com/oIPeQTdOlS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2020

To make matters worse, Griezmann hasn't even scored since the restart! In what's potentially the last remaining 'tough game' for Barcelona, the forwards must simply do more. Messi has been the brightest player going forward, but Fati and Braithwaite haven't been given enough minutes to shine. Suarez has been on and off at best, and the less we talk about Griezmann the better.

Barcelona's title hopes are fast fading, and if they are to push Los Blancos down to the wire, its imperative for their strike force to start firing sooner than later.

How many changes is the Barcelona manager going to make?

Barcelona players clearly running out of steam. In the last few games, they've looked jaded and in complete shambles. A change in the set up certainly beckons, but how will Setien do it? For starters, maybe its time to give Vidal a break. He has not been at his best recently, and even spurned two big chances against the Rojiblancos.

Starting either of Fati or Braithwaite in the attack seems wise. Also, 20-year old Riqui Puig has proved to be an energetic counterpoint to the ponderous machinations of the midfield and deserves to start once again, while Setien also has plenty other options to freshen things up in the centre. Junior Firpo is back in the squad too, and could be used if the coach was to rest Jordi Alba.