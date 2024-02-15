Villarreal vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Getafe lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Friday.

Villarreal vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit edged Celta Vigo to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Yellow Submarines were held to a 1-1 draw by Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Villarreal vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have an impressive recent record against Getafe and have won 23 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's eight victories.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Getafe in La Liga - their longest such run against Getafe in the history of the competition.

Getafe have lost each of their last four matches away from home against Villarreal in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 2019.

Villarreal have won 13 of their 17 matches at home against Getafe in La Liga and have achieved more home victories only against Valencia in the competition.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last four matches in La Liga but have played out draws in three of their matches.

Villarreal vs Getafe Prediction

Villarreal have not been at their best this season and will need a streak of good results to move up the league table. The likes of Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this week.

Getafe have stepped up to the plate this season but have a poor record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Getafe

Villarreal vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes