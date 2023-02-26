Villarreal vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27th 2023

Villarreal lock horns with Getafe at the Estadio de la Cerámica as round 23 of the Spanish La Liga comes to an end on Monday.

The Azulones picked up their first win of the year last time out and will be looking to build on that result.

Villarreal were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a disappointing 4-2 loss against Mallorca last Saturday.

Quique Setién’s men have now lost their last four league matches, stretching back to a 1-0 win over 10-man Girona on January 22.

With 31 points from 22 games, Villarreal are currently eighth in the La Liga table, level on points with ninth-placed Mallorca.

Villarreal CF @VillarrealCF Capoue: "Solo pensamos en ganar. Queremos terminar con la racha”.



Elsewhere, Getafe picked up their first win of the year last Monday when they edged out Valencia 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Azulones were on a seven-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing five, including a 3-2 loss to Levante in the last-32 of the Copa del Rey on January 3.

With 22 points from 22 matches, Getafe are currently 17th in the league table, level on points with 18th-placed Almeria in the drop zone.

Villarreal vs Getafe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides, Villarreal have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Getafe have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Villarreal are currently unbeaten in eight consecutive games against Getafe, claiming six wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in January 2019.

Villarreal CF @VillarrealCF



El Villarreal se enfrentará al , la ida se jugará el 9 de marzo en el Estadio Constant Vanden Stock y la vuelta el 16 en el Estadio de la Cerámica.



#ConferenceLeague ¡Ya tenemos rival en los octavos de la @europacnfleague El Villarreal se enfrentará al @rscanderlecht , la ida se jugará el 9 de marzo en el Estadio Constant Vanden Stock y la vuelta el 16 en el Estadio de la Cerámica. ¡Ya tenemos rival en los octavos de la @europacnfleague!El Villarreal se enfrentará al @rscanderlecht 🇧🇪, la ida se jugará el 9 de marzo en el Estadio Constant Vanden Stock y la vuelta el 16 en el Estadio de la Cerámica.#ConferenceLeague https://t.co/QK4xLHn1gJ

Getafe are yet to win an away game this year after picking up one draw and losing three of their four outings.

Villarreal have lost their last four league matches — this is currently the second-longest losing streak in La Liga.

Villarreal vs Getafe Prediction

While Villarreal’s hopes of securing a place in Europe have come under threat, they will be backing themselves to stop the rot on Monday as they take on a Getafe side who are winless in their last eight encounters. With that said, we predict a thrilling contest, with Setién’s side claiming all three points.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Getafe

Villarreal vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: First to score - Villarreal (Setién’s men have opened the scoring in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of their last 10 clashes)

