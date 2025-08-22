Villarreal vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important encounter at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Villarreal vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Yellow Submarines eased past Oviedo by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Villarreal vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Girona and have won nine out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's five victories.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last three matches against Girona in La Liga and have never achieved a run of four consecutive victories against them in the history of the top flight.

Girona have won three of their five matches away from home against Villarreal in La Liga - their best record at a single venue away from home in the history of the competition.

Villarreal have won each of their last seven matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since August 2007.

Girona have lost their last three matches in La Liga.

Villarreal vs Girona Prediction

Villarreal ended their 2024-25 La Liga campaign on a positive note and will want to pick up from where they left off last season. Gerard Moreno and Nicolas Pepe can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Girona can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive away record against Villarreal. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Girona

Villarreal vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

