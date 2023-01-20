Villarreal vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22, 2023 

Villarreal will host Girona at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday (January 22) in La Liga.

The hosts after endured a sluggish start to life under new manager Quique Setien but have begun picking up results recently. Villarreal played out a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo in their last league game.

They could have no complaints after an uncharacteristically dull display offensively, which saw them manage just three shots throughout the game. Villarreal sit fifth in the league table, with 28 points from 17 games.

Girona, meanwhile, struggled on their return to the top flight but have bounced back recently as they look to retain their La Liga status. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over struggling Sevilla in their last league outing, with Cristhian Stuani and Yangel Herrera getting on the scoresheet in the second half to help overturn an early deficit.

The visitors rea mid-table in 11th place, with 21 points from 17 games.

Villarreal vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Villarreal and Girona, who trail 5-4.

The visitors have failed to score in their last three games in the fixture.

Both teams are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.

Only one of the Yellow Submarine's five league defeats this season has come at home.

Only one of Girona's five league wins this season has come away from home.

Villarreal have conceded 13 La Liga goals this season. Only league leaders Barcelona (6) have conceded fewer.

Villarreal vs Girona Prediction

Villarreal's latest result snapped their seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions They have lost just one home league game all season.

Girona, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games and are unbeaten in their last seven La Liga outings. They have, however, struggled on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-0 Girona

Villarreal vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last eight matchups.)

