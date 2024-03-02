Villarreal vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with Villarreal in an important encounter at Estadio el Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Almeria and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Real Sociedad by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Villarreal vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have an excellent recent record against Granada and have won 10 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's two victories.

After a run of two defeats in their first four matches against Granada in La Liga, Villarreal are winless in their last 13 such games in the competition.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last eight matches at home against Granada in La Liga - they have a longer such run only against Real Zaragoza in the competition.

After a run of only one defeat in eight matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga, Granada have lost their last two such games in the competition.

After a run of four defeats in five matches in La Liga, Villarreal are unbeaten in their last six matches in the competition.

Granada are winless in their last six matches in La Liga.

Villarreal vs Granada Prediction

Villarreal have an impressive squad at their disposal and have managed to recover from their poor start this season. Santi Comesana was exceptional against Real Sociedad and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Granada have struggled this season and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation this year. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Granada

Villarreal vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

