Villarreal vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another important match this weekend as Villarreal take on Granada on Monday. Villarreal have been impressive over the past year and hold the upper hand in this game.

Granada exceeded expectations last year and managed a ninth-place finish in the La Liga standings. The away side endured a slump towards the end of the season and has a point to prove in this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, won the Europa League last season and will want to take it up a notch in the league this year. The Yellow Submarines failed to win the UEFA Super Cup this month and will need to be at their best against Granada.

Villarreal vs Granada Head-to-Head

Villarreal have an impressive record against Granada and have won eight out of 16 matches played between the two teams. Granada have managed two victories against Villarreal and will need to step up on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Villarreal. Granada were poor on the day and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Villarreal form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Granada form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Villarreal vs Granada Team News

Villarreal have a strong squad

Villarreal

Pau Torres is currently taking a much-needed break from football and will be excluded from the squad. Dani Parejo and Samuel Chukwueze are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Dani Parejo, Samuel Chukwueze

Doubtful: Francis Coquelin

Unavailable: Pau Torres

Granada need to win this game

Granada

Neyder Lozano is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Villarreal this week. Yan Eteki is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: Yan Eteki

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Granada Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Aissa Mandi, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Alberto Moreno, Yeremi Pino; Gerard Moreno, Boulaye Dia

Granada Predicted XI (4-5-1): Aaron Escandell; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas, Darwin Machis; Luis Suarez

Villarreal vs Granada Prediction

Villarreal have shown tremendous improvement under Unai Emery and will be intent on securing Champions League qualification this season. The likes of Gerard Moreno and Yeremi Pino can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Granada have been inconsistent in La Liga this year and will have to play out of their skins in this match. Villarreal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Granada

