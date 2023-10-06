Villarreal vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

Villarreal and Las Palmas get Sunday’s La Liga fixtures underway when they go head-to-head at the Estadi de la Ceràmica.

Los Amarillos are currently on a run of six consecutive away defeats across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Villarreal got their Europa League campaign back on track as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Stade Rennais on Thursday.

Manager Pacheta will hope Thursday’s result can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as the Yellow Submarine return to action in La Liga, where they are currently on a three-match winless run.

With eight points from eight matches, Villarreal are currently 13th in the league standings, level on points with Sunday’s visitors.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Celta Vigo 1-0 at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

Garcia Pimienta’s men have now won two of their last three matches, with a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid on September 27 being the exception.

While Las Palmas will look to keep the ball rolling this weekend, they have struggled for results away from home, where they are currently on a six-game losing streak.

Villarreal vs Las Palmas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Villarreal boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Las Palmas have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Los Amarillos have lost four of their last five visits to the Estadi de la Ceràmica, with a 1-0 victory in March 2016 being the exception.

Villarreal have managed just one win in their last six La Liga home games while losing three and picking up two draws since late August.

Las Palmas have lost their last six away matches across all competitions, conceding nine goals and failing to find the back of the net in that time.

Villarreal vs Las Palmas Prediction

Villarreal and Las Palmas have struggled for consistency this season and are currently level on points in the bottom half of the table. However, we predict the Yellow Submarine will build on their Europa League victory and see off Pimienta’s side, who have lost their last six away matches.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Las Palmas

Villarreal vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Las Palmas have failed to find the back of the net in their last six away matches)