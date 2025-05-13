Villarreal vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Leganes lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Madrigal on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Villarreal vs Leganes Preview

Leganes are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side defeated Espanyol by a narrow 3-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Yellow Submarines edged Girona to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Villarreal vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Leganes and have won seven out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leganes' four victories.

Villarreal have won six of their last nine matches against Leganes in La Liga, with their most recent such victory coming by a comprehensive 5-2 margin in December last year.

Villarrea have won three of their last four matches at home against Leganes in La Liga, with each of their three victories coming by a 2-1 scoreline.

After a run of only one victory in 14 matches against teams from Madrid in La Liga, Villarreal have managed to win three of their last five such games in the competition.

Leganes are winless in their last three matches away from home played out on a Wednesday in La Liga.

Villarreal vs Leganes Prediction

Villarreal have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their form. The Yellow Submarinres have a good record in this fixture and will look to be at their best in this fixture.

Leganes have struggled to impose themselves this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this week. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Leganes

Villarreal vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

