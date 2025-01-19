Villarreal vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Mallorca take on an impressive Villarreal side in an important encounter at the Estadio Madrigal on Monday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Villarreal vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have been impressive over the past year. The Yellow Submarines suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Trending

Villarreal vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's seven victories.

Villarreal are winless in their last two matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga and have never endured a run of three such games on the trot against them in the history of the competition.

Mallorca have won two of their last five matches against Villarreal in La Liga - only one victory fewer than they had managed in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Mallorca have remained unbeaten in their last five matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga - their longest such run in the history of the competition.

Villarreal have lost three of their last five games in La Liga.

Villarreal vs Mallorca Prediction

Villarreal have shown flashes of brilliance this season and have an impressive squad at their disposal. Thierno Barry has been sensational for the Yellow Submarines and will look to replicate his heroics this week.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and have exceeded expectations over the past year. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Mallorca

Villarreal vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback