Villarreal vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Mallorca in an important clash at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side held Espanyol to a 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The Yellow Submarine slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Villarreal vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good record against Mallorca and have won 14 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's five victories.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last three La Liga matches against Mallorca and have managed to keep clean sheets in all these games.

Mallorca have won only two of their 15 away games against Villarreal in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming under Luis Aragones in 2003.

Villarreal have won their last four home games against Mallorca in La Liga - their longest winning streak against them at home in the competition.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last four home games in La Liga and have managed to win their last two such matches.

Mallorca have won three of their last seven away games in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed away from home in the 42 such matches preceding this run.

Villarreal vs Mallorca Prediction

Villarreal are in the midst of a transition at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Yellow Submarine have managed to improve their home record and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Mallorca have a poor record against Villarreal but have troubled a few big names in La Liga this season. Villarreal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Mallorca

Villarreal vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Samuel Chukwueze to score - Yes

