Villarreal vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Mallorca on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Mallorca are in 17th place in the La Liga standings and are in danger of slipping into the relegation zone this month. The away side suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Levante last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Yellow Submarines suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Elche in their previous game and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Villarreal vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Villarreal have an impressive record against Mallorca and have won nine out of 17 matches played between the two teams. Mallorca have managed three victories against Villarreal and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga outfits took place in September last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to take their chances this weekend.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-W-W

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-W

Villarreal vs Mallorca Team News

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Aissa Mandi, Boulaye Dia, Samuel Chukwueze, and Serge Aurier are on international duty and will be excluded from the squad. Ruben Pena and Francis Coquelin are struggling with their fitness and will not be risked in this match.

Injured: Ruben Pena, Francis Coquelin

Doubtful: Arnaut Danjuma

Unavailable: Aissa Mandi, Boulaye Dia, Samuel Chukwueze, Serge Aurier

Mallorca need to win this game

Mallorca

Antonio Raillo and Matthew Hoppe are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Dominik Greif is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Antonio Raillo, Matthew Hoppe

Doubtful: Dominik Greif

Unavailable: None

Villarreal vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Alberto Moreno, Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Franco Russo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Lee Kang-In, Takefusa Kubo, Dani Rodriguez; Angel Rodriguez

Villarreal vs Mallorca Prediction

Villarreal have endured a poor campaign under Unai Emery so far but have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks. The Yellow Submarines saw their unbeaten streak in the league come to an end against Elche and have a point to prove this weekend.

Mallorca are capable of an upset on their day and have been impressive so far this season. Villarreal are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Mallorca

