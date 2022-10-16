Villarreal vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Unai Emery's Villarreal outfit in an important clash at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Monday.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. The Yellow Submarines edged Austria Wien to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a slight edge over Osasuna and have won 15 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams took place, as opposed to Osasuna's 13 victories.

After a run of six victories in seven matches against Osasuna in La Liga, Villarreal have lost their last three matches against the away side in the competition.

Villarreal have lost their last two games at home against Osasuna in La Liga and will need to end the streak this weekend.

Villarreal are winless in their last four matches in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in three of these games.

After four victories in their first five matches in La Liga this season, Osasuna are winless in their last three matches in the competition.

Villarreal have not lost their last three matches played on Mondays in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in all these games.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Prediction

Villarreal are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The likes of Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno can be effective on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have issues of their own to address ahead of this fixture. Villarreal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Osasuna

Villarreal vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yeremy Pino to score - Yes

