Villarreal vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side eased past Rayo Vallecano by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 19 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 13 victories.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last six matches against Osasuna in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at El Sadar in March 2022.

Osasuna have won two of their last five matches away from home against Villarreal in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 10 such games preceding this run.

Villarreal have won their last three matches at home against Osasuna in La Liga and could secure four such victories on the trot against them for the first time in the history of the competition.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Prediction

Villarreal have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on moving up the league table this weekend. Tajon Buchanan can be lethal on his day and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Osasuna

Villarreal vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

