Villarreal vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important fixture at the El Madrigal Stadium on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 17 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 13 victories.

Villarreal have won each of their last two matches against Osasuna in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games.

After an unbeaten run of five matches at home against Osasuna in La Liga, Villarreal have suffered defeat in two of their last three such games in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of eight matches against teams from Valencia in La Liga, Osasuna have lost two of their last four such games in the competition.

Villarreal are winless in their last four matches at home in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since a run of five home games without a victory in February 2019.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Prediction

Villarreal are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts were thoroughly outplayed by Atletico Madrid before the international break and will need to initiate a rebuild in the coming weeks.

Osasuna have been plagued by inconsistency this season and have a few issues to resolve ahead of this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Osasuna

Villarreal vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes