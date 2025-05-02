Villarreal vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Villarreal will invite Osasuna to El Madrigal in La Liga on Saturday. Both teams are in contention to qualify for European competitions next season as the hosts are fifth in the league table and Gorritxoak are in eighth place.

El Submarino Amarillo returned to winning ways after two games last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Espanyol. Yeremy Pino scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute, with Nicolas Pépé providing the assist.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last five league games. They extended their winning streak in the league to three games last week, with a 1-0 home triumph over Sevilla. Rubén García Santos bagged the match-winner in the 25th minute.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 50th time in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 21-18 lead in wins and 10 games ending in draws.

El Submarino Amarillo are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors, though the last two meetings have ended in draws.

No team has played more draws (14) in La Liga this season than the visitors.

Villarreal have won just one of their last five home games, playing three draws.

Osasuna have won just one of their last 11 away games in La Liga. They have failed to score in six games during that period.

Twelve of the last 15 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Yellow Submarine have kept clean sheets in two of their last three home games in La Liga.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Prediction

El Submarino Amarillo have lost just one of their last six league games, recording three wins while keeping two clean sheets. They have won their last two home meetings against the visitors, scoring five goals while conceding just once.

Álex Baena and Ayoze Pérez are back in full training, while Gerard Moreno is also expected to start from the bench. Raúl Albiol and Ilias Akhomach are sidelined with injuries, while Yeremy Pino will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Los Rojillos made it three wins on the spin last week and will look to keep that momentum going here. Notably, just two of their 10 wins in La Liga this season have been registered on their travels.

Jon Moncayola has an injury, while Alejandro Catena will miss the trip to Castellón due to a suspension. Raúl García returns after a brief injury spell.

While the visitors head into the match in good form, the Yellow Submarine have a good recent record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Osasuna

Villarreal vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

