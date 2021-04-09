Villarreal vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal welcome Osasuna to the Estadio La Ceramica in a round 30 clash of the 2020-21 La Liga season on Sunday.

The hosts are seventh in the table, level on points with Real Sociedad and Real Betis above them. Osasuna are fourteenth in the table, but are only seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Villarreal come into this game on the back of a five-match winning run in all competitions.

Unai Emery's side made short work of Granada in the league, earning an excellent 3-0 win away from home. The Yellow Submarine then went on to earn a crucial 1-0 win away to Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

Did you know that #Villarreal are the only team who played in the @EuropaLeague group stage still unbeaten in the competition (11 games)?



Manchester United have not lost in the #UEL this season (5 games), but they started the season in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/laZtJY8iga — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) April 8, 2021

In contrast, Osasuna are without a win in five games. Having lost to Barcelona in the beginning of March, Los Rojillos have since played out four consecutive goalless draws against Real Valladolid, Huesca, Eibar (friendly) and Getafe.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Villarreal have won six of the last ten games against Osasuna, with Los Rojillos managing three wins and a draw in that timeframe.

Advertisement

The two teams last met in December earlier this season, with Villarreal running out 3-1 winners at the Estadio El Sadar

Villarreal form in La Liga: W-W-W-L-L

Osasuna form in La Liga: D-D-D-L-W

Villarreal vs Osasuna Team News

Villarreal

Have you seen, Yellows? 😱



Next year, your season ticket will cost nothing!👌 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) April 9, 2021

Unai Emery continues to be without Pervis Estupinan and Vicente Iborra. Carlos Bacca was substituted at half time against Dinamo Zagreb and ought to start this game.

Mario Gaspar and Moi Gomez are options if Emery opts to rotate his side following their midweek exertions.

Injured: Pervis Estupinan, Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osasuna

Advertisement

Jon Moncayola returns to the squad after serving his suspension against Getafe. Jagoba Arrasate also has Jony back fully fit, but Ruben Martinez and Inigo Perez are out injured.

Injured: Ruben Martinez, Inigo Perez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3) : Sergio Asenjo (GK); Mario Gasppar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Gerard Moreno. Carlos Bacca, Moi Gomez

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera (GK); Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torro, Darko Brašanac; Kike Barja, Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

Villarreal vs Osasuna Prediction

Villarreal are natural favorites for this tie, but could suffer from some fatigue following their UEFA Europa League exertions in midweek. Carlos Bacca and Gerard Moreno are in fine form, but Osasuna's defense has been excellent of late.

We expect the hosts to breach Los Rojillos' defense though, with Villarreal eking out a narrow win.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-0 Osasuna