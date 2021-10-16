Villarreal vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Osasuna on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Osasuna are in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The Pamplona-based outfit edged Rayo Vallecano to a 1-0 victory earlier this month and will want a similar result from this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The Yellow Submarines eased past Real Betis in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Osasuna and have won 15 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed 11 victories against Villarreal and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Osasuna. Villarreal were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-D

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-W-L

Villarreal vs Osasuna Team News

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Gerard Moreno has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Boulaye Dia and Samuel Chukwueze have also made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Samuel Chukwueze, Boulaye Dia

Suspended: None

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Jonas Ramalho is injured at the moment and might not be able to play a part against Villarreal this weekend. Ante Budimir is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Jonas Ramalho

Doubtful: Ante Budimir

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres, Aissa Mandi, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo, Arnaut Danjuma; Yeremi Pino, Paco Alcacer

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Roberto Torres, Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia

Villarreal vs Osasuna Prediction

Villarreal are the only unbeaten team in La Liga at the moment but will need to be more efficient in the final third. Unai Emery has impressive players at his disposal and has a point to prove this season.

Osasuna have punched above their weight over the past month and will want to pull off a positive result this weekend. Villarreal are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Osasuna

