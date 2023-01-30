Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th January 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Villarreal in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Monday.

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have managed to step up to the plate this season. The Yellow Submarines edged Girona to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have an impressive record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

After a run of only one victory in four games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Villarreal have won their last three games against the away side in the competition.

Villarreal have won each of their last seven home games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last four matches played on Mondays in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in all these games.

After a run of four defeats in six matches in La Liga, Villarreal are unbeaten in their last five matches in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of seven games in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have lost two of their last three games in the competition.

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Villarreal have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will need to work hard to push their way into the top four. The likes of Gerard Moreno and Dani Parejo have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to address their issues ahead of this game. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes

