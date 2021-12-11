Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de la Cerámica in La Liga action on Sunday. The hosts secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday to secure a spot in the last 16.

Rayo Vallecano made it two wins in their last three league outings as Leandro Cabrera's own goal ensured a 1-0 home win over Espanyol last Sunday.

Villarreal suffered a 1-0 away loss in their previous outing at Sevilla, making it three losses in their last five La Liga games.

LaLiga English @LaLigaEN



The Madrid Derby headlines this weekend's action in 🚨 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟏𝟕 🚨The Madrid Derby headlines this weekend's action in #LaLigaSantander ! 🔥 🚨 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟏𝟕 🚨The Madrid Derby headlines this weekend's action in #LaLigaSantander! 🔥 https://t.co/S08TUFYGV3

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other 25 times across all competitions so far. Villarreal have the better record in this fixture with 13 wins to their name. Rayo Vallecano have six wins to their name while the spoils have been shared six times between the two sides.

Rayo Vallecano's last win against the hosts came during the 2015-16 campaign at the Estadio de Vallecas. They are winless at Sunday's venue since 2000.

The last meeting between the two sides came during the Copa del Rey 2019-20 campaign in the round of 16 fixture. Villarreal recorded a 2-0 win but were eliminated from the competition in the next round by Granada.

Villarreal form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Rayo Vallecano form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Villarreal

Francis Coquelin and Serge Aurier have not featured in the last couple of games for El Submarino Amarillo and are doubts for this game as well.

Villarreal CF @VillarrealCF



¡Pasen y vean 🎪🤩!



#UCL Los tres goles ⚽⚽⚽ en Bérgamo que nos han dado la clasificación para los octavos de final de la @LigaDeCampeones 😏🤩.¡Pasen y vean 🎪🤩! Los tres goles ⚽⚽⚽ en Bérgamo que nos han dado la clasificación para los octavos de final de la @LigaDeCampeones 😏🤩.¡Pasen y vean 🎪🤩!#UCL https://t.co/wHVzGYezzI

Injured: Francis Coquelin, Serge Aurier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano

Martín Merquelanz is the only player who did not train ahead of the trip to Villarreal. He is yet to recover from a knee injury and has been ruled out for this game.

Injured: Martín Merquelanz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Yeremi Pino, Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Arnaut Danjuma, Gerard Moreno

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Iván Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena, Fran García; Óscar Valentín, Unai López; Isi Palazón, Óscar Trejo, Álvaro García; Radamel Falcao

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Villarreal impressed in their Champions League win against Atalanta but have failed to replicate that form in league fixtures. Los Franjirrojos have great home form but have just one win to their name in their travels. A low-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Rayo Vallecano.

Edited by Shardul Sant

LIVE POLL Q. Villarreal to avoid a third-straight loss in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano? Yes No 1 votes so far