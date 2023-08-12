Villarreal vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga kicks off with its first set of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an intriguing fixture at the Estadio el Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis finished in sixth place in the La Liga standings last season and have been fairly impressive since the turn of the year. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the league table last season and will need to step up to the plate this season. The Yellow Submarine slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Villarreal vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 15 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 11 victories.

Villarreal failed to win either of their games against Real Betis in La Liga last season - the last time the Yellow Submarine endured a run of three such games was in 2016.

After a run of four victories against Real Betis at home in La Liga, Villarreal have managed to win only one of their last three such matches in the competition.

Real Betis have been held to draws in their last two games against teams from the region in Valencia, with the two matches coming against Valencia and Villarreal.

Real Betis have won each of their last three La Liga matches played out in the month of August.

Villarreal vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga. The likes of Borja Iglesias and Nabil Fekir can be effective on their day and will look to step up to the plate this weekend.

Villarreal have managed to overcome their slump and have also shown marked improvement since the turn of the year. Real Betis are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-3 Real Betis

Villarreal vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes