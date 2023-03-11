Villarreal vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023

Sixth-placed Villarreal entertain fifth-placed Real Betis at the Estadio de la Ceramica in La Liga on Sunday (March 12).

The hosts have bounced back from four consecutive league defeats with consecutive wins. In their previous outing, second-half goals from Gerard Moreno and Jose Luis Morales helped Villarreal beat Almeria 2-0 away. Betis, meanwhile, failed to make it four wins in a row, as they held reigning champions Real Madrid to a goalless draw at home on Sunday (March 12).

Villarreal played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League against Anderlecht on Thursday (March 9), while Betis suffered a 4-1 defeat against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League.

Villarreal vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 44th time across competitions since 1970, with Betis leading 17-16.

Five of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with Betis recording a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in September.

Villarreal have one defeat in their last ten meetings against Betis, picking up seven wins.

The hosts have scored at least twice in five of their last six home games against Betis across competitions, winning five.

Villarreal have not scored in two of their last three home games.

Betis have recorded wins in their last three away games, scoring thrice in the last two.

The visitors ave outscored Villarreal 32-28 in La Liga this term. The hosts have a better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer (23) than Betis.

Villarreal vs Real Betis Prediction

Villarreal have seen an upturn in form in recent games, going unbeaten in their last three games after losing their previous four. They have suffered three defeats in their last five home games, though.

Betis, meanwhile, have just one win on their travels against Villarreal since 2008. Manuel Pellegrini's men will look to bounce back from their 4-1 drubbing in the Europa League in midweek.

Villarreal and Betis play in the second leg of the Conference League and Europa League Round of 16 respectively after four days. They're likely to rotate the squad for that, so this game could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Real Betis

Villarreal vs Real Betis Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score or assist any time - Yes

