Villarreal vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

The Spanish LaLiga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Villarreal and Real Betis lock horns at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday. The Yellow Submarine head into the weekend unbeaten in 11 straight competitive home games since the start of April and will look to extend this impressive streak.

Ad

Villareal saw their run of three back-to-back LaLiga victories come to an end just before the international break as they were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Prior to that, Marcelino’s men were left without a win in their second UEFA Champions League outing on October 1, when they played out a 2-2 draw with Juventus on home turf.

Villareal have picked up five wins and one draw from their eight LaLiga games this season to collect 16 points and sit third in the table, one point and one place above this weekend’s visitors.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Real Betis maintained their fine run of results last time out when they picked up a 2-1 comeback victory over Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have now won three games on the trot, including a 2-0 victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League on October 2, and are unbeaten in their last six games (4W, 2D) since a 2-1 defeat against Athletic Club on August 31.

Ad

Betis now travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica, where they are unbeaten in their last three visits, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in October 2021.

Villarreal vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides, Villarreal boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Betis have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Villareal are unbeaten in each of their last 11 competitive home games, picking up eight wins and three draws since March’s 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid.

Betis are on a run of five consecutive away matches without defeat across all competitions this season, picking up two wins and three draws so far.

Ad

Villarreal vs Real Betis Prediction

Villarreal and Real Betis have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign and find themselves separated by just one point in the upper echelons of the table. While Betis will be out to make it four wins on the spin, the Yellow Submarine have been near impenetrable at home of late and we fancy them to come away with all three points in a tight contest.

Ad

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Real Betis

Villarreal vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Villarreal and Real Betis have both scored in their last five encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More