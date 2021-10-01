Villarreal vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal are back in action with a crucial La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Real Betis on Sunday. Both teams have excellent squads at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Real Betis are in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive over the past month. The Andalusians eased past Ferencvaros earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Yellow Submarines suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Real Betis and have won 13 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed 10 victories against Villarreal and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Real Betis. Nabil Fekir opened the scoring on the day and will want to prove his mettle this weekend.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-D-D

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-W-L

Villarreal vs Real Betis Team News

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Gerard Moreno is currently yet to recover from his injury and has been ruled out of this match. Dani Raba and Samuel Chukwueze are also sidelined at the moment and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Gerard Moreno, Samuel Chukwueze, Dani Raba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis have an impressive squad

Real Betis

Marc Bartra and Youssouf Sabaly are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Victor Ruiz and Diego Lainez are also carrying knocks and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Marc Bartra, Youssouf Sabaly, Diego Lainez,Victor Ruiz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo; Alberto Moreno, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo, Arnaut Danjuma; Yeremi Pino, Paco Alcacer

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Edgar Gonzalez, Kike Hermoso, Martin Montoya; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Sergio Canales, Juanmi, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Villarreal vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have excellent players in their ranks and proved their mettle in La Liga this month. The likes of Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir can be unplayable on their day and will need to step up in this match.

Villarreal have managed to hit their stride over the past week but do have a few issues to resolve this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Real Betis

