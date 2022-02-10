Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips- 12th February 2022 | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal are set to play Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Saturday in La Liga.

Villarreal come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in the league. Goals from star centre-back Pau Torres and experienced French midfielder Etienne Capoue secured the win for Unai Emery's Villarreal.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, beat Robert Moreno's Granada 1-0 in La Liga. A second-half goal from attacker Marco Asensio sealed the deal for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid have won 14 games.

Villarreal have won three games, and nine have ended in draws.

Real Madrid have relied on the attacking prowess of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior this season. While Benzema's brilliance is the norm now, Vinicius Junior has stepped up this season, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in the league.

For Villarreal, Gerard Moreno has once again shone. The Spain international has registered eight league goals this season.

Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma's appearances have been limited so far,but he has managed to score five goals and provide two assists in the league.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction

Villarreal have spent heavily under the management of Unai Emery. While the Spaniard did lead the club to Europa League success last season, inconsistent performances have plagued them in the league. They are currently 6th in the league table, two points behind 4th-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

They signed Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January. The 25-year old is no stranger to La Liga, having made his name at Real Betis as a versatile midfielder. He will be hoping to regain the form which made Tottenham Hotspur shell out nearly £42 million.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are top of the league table, six points ahead of 2nd-placed Sevilla. Star striker Karim Benzema is a doubt to feature in this game, with the France international nursing an injury.

Los Blancos were quiet in January, but not many expected them to make a big move. It is expected that Real Madrid will sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, while it has also been reported that they will also make an attempt to acquire Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals: over 2 goals

Tip 3- Vinicius Junior to score: YES

Tip 4- Real Madrid to score first: YES

Edited by Abhinav Anand