Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Madrigal on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. Los Blancos edged local rivals Atletico Madrid to an aggregate victory on penalties in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The home side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Villarreal and have won 25 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's six victories.

After a winning streak of four matches in La Liga that concluded in January this year, Real Madrid have won only two of their last six games in the competition and have lost two of these matches.

Villarreal were on an unbeaten run of six matches on the trot in La Liga before they suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves in their previous game.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last three matches against Villarreal in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-2 margin in April 2023.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have shown signs of resilience over the past week and will need to be at their best to keep pace with Barcelona in the title race. Kylian Mbappe has come into his own at the club and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Villarreal can pull off an upset on their day but were uninspiring in their previous La Liga game. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

