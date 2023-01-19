Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2023

Villarreal will entertain Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Cerámica in the round of 16 of Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The hosts were eliminated from the round of 32 last season but managed to secure a place in the round of 16 after defeating Cartagena 5-1 earlier this month.

Real Madrid booked their place in the round of 16 thanks to a 1-0 away win over Cacereño, with Rodrygo scoring the only goal of the game.

Real Madrid have struggled in the competition in recent years and have not qualified for the final since their triumph in the 2013-14 edition. Villarreal have never qualified for the final.

Villarreal played out a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga while Madrid suffered a 3-1 defeat in the Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona.

Interestingly, Madrid's last defeat in La Liga came in their away game against Villarreal earlier this month and they will be looking to avenge their loss.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 47 times in all competitions since 1998. They have met twice in the Copa del Rey, with Madrid recording 2-0 wins in both games.

Overall, Real Madrid have been the dominant side against their eastern rivals with 26 wins to their name. The hosts have been able to get the better of the capital club just five times while 16 games have ended in draws.

Villarreal's 2-1 win at home in La Liga earlier this month was their first win over Madrid since 2018.

Villarreal are undefeated in their last six home matches against Real Madrid in all competitions, with five of these games ending in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions while the visitors have suffered three defeats in that period.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction

The Yellow Submarine have suffered just one defeat at home in all competitions this term and will be looking to produce a solid display in this match. They defeated Madrid at Thursday's venue about a fortnight ago and will be confident of repeating that feat.

Los Blancos have a decent away record this season and have found the back of the net in each of their away games. Villarreal have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home games, thus we expect both teams to be on the scoresheet.

While the game is expected to be contested closely, considering Madrid's dominance in the recent meetings between the two teams, we expect them to come out victorious.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Karim Benzema to score any time - Yes

