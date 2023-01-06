Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Real Madrid will play their first La Liga game of 2023 at the El Madrigal on Saturday (January 7) against Villarreal, hoping to keep the heat on leaders Barcelona.

With 38 points from 15 games, the reigning champions are behind the Blaugrana on goal difference, with the latter's 1-1 draw with Espanyol allowing Los Blancos to close the gap.

Carlo Ancelotti's side started the New Year with a 1-0 defeat of Cacereno in the Round of 32 of the Copa Del Rey, courtesy of Rodrygo's 69th-minute winner. It was their third straight win across competitions and would them in good stead ahead of a daunting clash with a bogey team.

Villarreal, meanwhile, are slowly adjusting to life without Unai Emery, who left the club for Aston Villa in October.

Following his departure, the Yellow Submarine faltered, failing to win four games across competitions. However, five wins from their last five games have restored a semblance of normalcy.

Three of them came in the Copa Del Rey, including in their latest outing on Tuesday — a 5-1 demolition of Cartagena in the third round.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

In 42 previous meetings, Real Madrid lead 22-4.

Madrid have won only three of their last eight games with the hosts, with the last two meetings being goalless draws.

Villarreal haven't beaten Madrid since a 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in January 2018.

The hosts have not lost their first La Liga game of a year in the last 13 years since losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in 2009.

Having lost 2-1 to Gefate last year, Madrid could lose their first La Liga game of a year in consecutive years for the first time since defeats in 1948 against Alcoyano and in 1949 to Barcelona.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Prediction

Villarreal have been a thorn in Real Madrid's flesh in recent years, holding them to several draws. The hosts are also riding a five-game winning streak.

Los Blancos run the risk of dropping points against the Yellow Submarine again, and a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

