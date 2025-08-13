Villarreal vs Real Oviedo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2025

Villarreal will host Real Oviedo at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Friday in the opening round of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign. The home side enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season as they hit the 70-point mark for the first time since the 2012-13 season to finish fifth in the table and secure a return to the UEFA Champions League.

However, they struggled for results during the off-season, failing to win any of their first six outings and then beating Arsenal 3-2 in their penultimate friendly before losing 2-0 to Aston Villa last time out.

Real Oviedo, meanwhile, enjoyed a historic season in the Spanish second tier last season and are set to make their return to top-flight football for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign. They finished fourth in the La Liga 2 table during the regular season to advance to the promotion playoffs, where they saw off Almeria and Mirandes, beating the latter in eventful fashion to secure promotion.

They played out a goalless draw with Leganes in their final friendly runout last weekend and will be targeting a positive start to life in La Liga on Friday.

Villarreal vs Real Oviedo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Villarreal and Oviedo. The hosts have won three of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won once, with their other five contests ending in draws.

The two clubs last faced off in competitive action back in February 2001, trading tackles in a La Liga clash which the hosts won 3-1.

El Submarino Amarillo were the third-highest-scoring side in the Spanish top flight last season with a goal tally of 71.

Oviedo scored 56 goals in the Segunda Division last season, the fewest of any team to finish in the promotion playoff spots.

Villarreal vs Real Oviedo Prediction

Villarreal ended the previous campaign on a six-game winning streak, and they will be looking to pick up where they left off. They have lost just one competitive home game all year and will be looking forward to Friday's opener.

Carbayones had mixed results during pre-season and will need to improve significantly if they are to avoid the drop. They are, however, set for a stern test in their league opener and could lose this one.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Real Oviedo

Villarreal vs Real Oviedo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)

