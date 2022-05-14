Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Unai Emery's Villarreal lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit at Estadio el Madrigal on Saturday.

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Preview

Villarreal are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best on the domestic front this season. The Yellow Submarines thrashed Rayo Vallecano by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive in the league. The Basque outfit secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Cadiz last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won 19 of their last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 10 victories.

Villarreal have lost only three of their last 20 matches against Real Sociedad and are unbeaten against them under Unai Emery in La Liga.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last three away matches against Villarreal - their best away run against the Yellow Submarines in the competition.

Real Sociedad have lost only two of their last 13 La Liga matches away from home against teams from the region of Valencia.

Villarreal have found the back of the net in their last eight matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have scored 14 goals against them during this period.

Villarreal have not lost any of their last 11 home league matches - their longest unbeaten run at home in a single top-flight campaign in 18 years.

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have exceeded expectations so far this season but have not been particularly consistent in the league. The likes of Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Villarreal had an excellent run in the Champions League but are yet to make amends in La Liga. Both teams have flattered to deceive so far and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Real Sociedad

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

