Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga features another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Preview

Villarreal are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Osasuna by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. La Real defeated Elche by a 2-0 margin last month and will be confident ahead of this match.

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 13 of the last 31 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's eight victories.

Villarreal have lost their last two matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and could lose three consecutive league games against La Real for the first time in their top-flight history.

Real Sociedad won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin at the Reale Arena and could complete a league double over Villarreal for the first time in their history.

Real Sociedad have won three of their last four away games against Villarreal in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed in the 15 such games preceding this run.

After a run of four consecutive defeats in La Liga, Villarreal have picked up an impressive 10 points from their last four matches in the competition.

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been impressive so far this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. Takefusa Kubo and Alexander Sorloth have been impressive this season and are set to lead the line for the away side.

Villarreal have put their slump behind them in La Liga and will look to amend their poor recent record against La Real. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Real Sociedad

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

