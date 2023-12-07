Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Saturday.

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Preview

Villarreal are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 draw against Maccabi Haifa last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. La Real edged Andratx to a 1-0 victory in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 20 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 12 victories.

Villarreal have lost two of their last three matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 12 such games preceding this run.

After a winless run of eight matches away from home against Villarreal in La Liga, Real Sociedad have managed to win three of their last five such games in the competition.

After a run of only one defeat in seven matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga, Real Sociedad have lost two of their last three such games in the competition.

Villarreal have lost five of their last eight home games in La Liga.

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been impressive so far this season and will need to take it up a notch to fight for a place in the top four. The likes of Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi have been impressive for La Real and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Villarreal have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-2 Real Sociedad

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes