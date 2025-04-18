Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Villarreal will entertain Real Sociedad at Estadio de la Cerámica in La Liga on Sunday. The hosts are fifth in the standings with 51 points, six fewer than fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Sociedad have dropped to ninth place in the league table.

Ad

El Submarino Amarillo have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They met Real Betis last week and registered a comeback 2-1 away win. Thierno Barry equalized in the 26th minute, scoring his 10th goal of the season. Ayoze Pérez bagged the match-winner in the 48th minute.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak in all competitions end after four games last week, as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Mallorca. They failed to score for the first time in six games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Ad

Trending

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 50 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 20-15 lead in wins and 15 games ending in draws.

Both teams recorded away wins in their league meetings last season. Sociedad registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in January.

The visitors have the third-worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 30 goals.

Villarreal are winless in their last three home games, playing out two draws.

Real Sociedad have won just one of their last seven away games while suffering five losses.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with Sociedad keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in all competitions and have scored nine goals in that period.

Ad

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Prediction

El Submarino Amarillo have won two of their last three league games, scoring four goals in that period. Notably, they have won just one of their last six home meetings against Sociedad while suffering five defeats.

Ilias Akhomach, Raúl Albiol, and Álex Baena will miss this match due to injuries. Tajon Buchanan and Gerard Moreno were absent from training but should start from the bench.

Ad

Txuri-Urdin suffered their first league defeat in over a month last week and will look to bounce back here. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven away games in this fixture and will look to continue that run here.

Ander Barrenetxea was injured last week while Igor Zubeldia, Nayef Aguerd, Álvaro Odriozola, and Arsen Zakharyan are injured. Martín Zubimendi was booked last week and will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we back the two teams to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Real Sociedad

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More