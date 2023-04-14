Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Valladolid lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Saturday.

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Mallorca last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Yellow Submarines stunned Real Madrid with a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal and Real Valladolid are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 games apiece out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams.

Villarreal have won their last three matches against Real Valladolid in La Liga and have managed to keep a clean sheet in each of these games.

Real Valladolid are winless in their last six games against Villarreal in La Liga, with their previous such victory in the competition coming by a 1-0 margin in September 2018.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last six matches in La Liga and could secure four victories in a row in the competition for the first time since January 2022.

Real Valladolid are winless in their last four matches in La Liga and have conceded at least three goals in each of their last three games in the competition.

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Villarreal have come into their own over the past month and pulled off a stunning result against Real Madrid last week. The Yellow Submarines have excellent players in their ranks and will need to work hard to break into the top four.

Real Valladolid are in poor form at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Real Valladolid

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Samuel Chukwueze to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes